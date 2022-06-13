Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RAIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from €14.60 ($15.70) to €15.10 ($16.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from €16.50 ($17.74) to €15.50 ($16.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

OTCMKTS:RAIFF opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

