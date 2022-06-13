Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
RANI opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $462.10 million and a PE ratio of -11.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
