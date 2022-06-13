Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.39. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 20 shares.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $437.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasry Marc acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.