Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.39. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.