Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading Down 11.3%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.47. 31,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 620,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,464.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ranpak by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 47,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

