Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.90

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.90 and last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 8644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,758 shares of company stock worth $5,634,040. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

