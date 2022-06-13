Raul R. Rodriguez Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) CEO Raul R. Rodriguez bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,325.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,346,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 937,006 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

