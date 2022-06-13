Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $165.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 144,045 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.