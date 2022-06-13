Raymond James Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.70 million.

