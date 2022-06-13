Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.19

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 12701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 604,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after buying an additional 201,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.