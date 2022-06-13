Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Short Interest Up 73.9% in May

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,810,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the May 15th total of 11,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

O stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $62.74 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

