Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 10.2%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 1,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 632,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.