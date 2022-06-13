Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/9/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $465.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/31/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $469.00 to $491.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $393.00 to $425.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $485.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $470.00 to $485.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $455.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2022 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

5/27/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $480.00.

5/25/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $522.00 to $466.00.

4/19/2022 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $465.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $15.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $391.77. 1,013,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,368. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.53. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

