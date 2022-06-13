Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG):

6/9/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

6/9/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $110.00.

6/8/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

6/2/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/13/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/4/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

5/4/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00.

4/21/2022 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,065. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $198.18. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

In related news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

