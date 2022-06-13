Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jamieson Wellness (JWEL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jamieson Wellness (TSE: JWEL):
- 6/3/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.75 to C$46.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Jamieson Wellness was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.00.
TSE JWEL traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$35.83. 2,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,263. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$41.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.
