Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jamieson Wellness (JWEL)

6/3/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.75 to C$46.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

5/9/2022 – Jamieson Wellness was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.00.

TSE JWEL traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$35.83. 2,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,263. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$41.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

