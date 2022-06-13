Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Major Drilling Group International (MDI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Major Drilling Group International (TSE: MDI):

6/10/2022 – Major Drilling Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$20.50.

6/9/2022 – Major Drilling Group International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Major Drilling Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$14.00 to C$17.50.

6/8/2022 – Major Drilling Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MDI traded down C$0.42 on Monday, hitting C$11.22. 59,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,126. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.97. The stock has a market cap of C$927.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 3,900 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$49,947.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,836,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,174,293.56. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total value of C$241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$193,440. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,200 shares of company stock worth $1,320,239.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

