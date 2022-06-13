Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD):
- 6/6/2022 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.
- 6/3/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $280.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $257.00 to $234.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $220.00.
- 6/3/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00.
- 6/3/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $205.00.
- 6/3/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $225.00.
- 5/31/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $225.00.
- 5/25/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $200.00.
- 5/19/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $181.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $260.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CRWD opened at $169.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.67.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
