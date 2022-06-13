Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Down 42.2% in May

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,902,800 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the May 15th total of 5,021,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,331,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.16. 2,095,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBGLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.49) to GBX 8,000 ($100.25) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($114.04) to GBX 9,300 ($116.54) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,950.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

