Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of RBGPF traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.70. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,608. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

