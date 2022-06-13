Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of RBGPF traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.70. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,608. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
