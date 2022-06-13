Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 219500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.
Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)
