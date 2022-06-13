Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 219500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 6,800 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

