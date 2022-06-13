Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 30th

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 95.7% annually over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.33. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

