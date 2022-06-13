Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.82

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 7914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,137,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,490,000 after purchasing an additional 110,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,275,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,890,000 after purchasing an additional 112,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,883,000 after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.