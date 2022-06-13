RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Shares Up 0.1%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 502,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 26.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

