Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Shares Gap Up to $13.20

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 13.20, but opened at 16.02. Redbox Entertainment shares last traded at 16.30, with a volume of 282,099 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDBX shares. BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush cut Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley cut Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

