Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Shares Gap Up to $13.20

Shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 13.20, but opened at 16.02. Redbox Entertainment shares last traded at 16.30, with a volume of 282,099 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDBX shares. BTIG Research downgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley downgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 9.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth $115,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

