Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.59

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 48261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

The stock has a market cap of $915.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $438,230 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 49.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

