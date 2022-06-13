Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 99,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,469,538 shares.The stock last traded at $7.91 and had previously closed at $8.63.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $904.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

