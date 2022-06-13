Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 99,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,469,538 shares.The stock last traded at $7.91 and had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 308,880 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 882,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 531,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

