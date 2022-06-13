Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Up 94.8% in May

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the May 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,697.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYF opened at $194.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day moving average of $207.10. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $246.89.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (Get Rating)
