Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.63

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,838,000 after purchasing an additional 149,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,207,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,746,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,313,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,792,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.