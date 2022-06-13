Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the May 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RNECY opened at $5.15 on Monday. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.