Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $45.29. Approximately 41 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBCAA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 95.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

