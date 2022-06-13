Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/7/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $331.00 to $291.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – FedEx was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/23/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/2/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/22/2022 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,833. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
