Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $331.00 to $291.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – FedEx was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/23/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2022 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/2/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2022 – FedEx was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/22/2022 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,833. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Get FedEx Co alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.