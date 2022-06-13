Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for REV Group (REVG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of REV Group (NYSE: REVG) recently:

6/10/2022 – REV Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – REV Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.25 to $11.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – REV Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $13.00.

6/8/2022 – REV Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2022 – REV Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00.

5/20/2022 – REV Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – REV Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of REVG opened at $10.37 on Monday. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.06 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 189.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 431,284 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,028,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,983,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter worth about $6,256,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,638,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

