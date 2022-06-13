Research Analysts Set Expectations for Five Below, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $127.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

