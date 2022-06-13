Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 13th (BMA, CMTL, DETNF, DSDVY, EDU, FIS, FMCXF, GGAL, HLF, JADSF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 13th:

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a hold rating to an outperform rating.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a hold rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $21.30 target price on the stock.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $156.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $1,100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1,175.00.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a hold rating to a buy rating.

