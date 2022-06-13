Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for easyJet (EZJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for easyJet (LON: EZJ):

6/7/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 625 ($7.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/6/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.03) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/31/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.03) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/26/2022 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.52) to GBX 625 ($7.83). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.40) price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 830 ($10.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/23/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.77) price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.14) price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 840 ($10.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.03) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 600 ($7.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 815 ($10.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/17/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.40) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – easyJet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/3/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.77) price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 600 ($7.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/26/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.40) price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 700 ($8.77) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/20/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($8.83) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($7.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/19/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.40) price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 570 ($7.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

easyJet stock opened at GBX 452.20 ($5.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,005.50 ($12.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 526.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 559.27.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.