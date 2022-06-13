Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY):
- 6/11/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/6/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $121.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$140.00.
- 5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$147.00 to C$148.00.
- 5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$153.00 to C$152.00.
- 5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$145.00.
- 5/20/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$147.00.
RY stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.26. 1,428,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $119.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
