Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY):

6/11/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $121.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$140.00.

5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$147.00 to C$148.00.

5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$153.00 to C$152.00.

5/27/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$145.00.

5/20/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$147.00.

RY stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.26. 1,428,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $119.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

