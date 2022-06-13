Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH):

6/10/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $107.00.

5/6/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00.

5/4/2022 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $77.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

