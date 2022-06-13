Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.04

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 320,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

