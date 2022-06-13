Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.94

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.94 and last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 20717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,621,000 after buying an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,878,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (NYSE:QSR)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.