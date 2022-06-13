Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.94

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.94 and last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 20717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,621,000 after buying an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,878,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

