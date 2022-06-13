Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.45

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$62.45 and last traded at C$62.78, with a volume of 150648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

