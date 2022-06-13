Reviewing Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A Privia Health Group -19.80% -47.87% -30.88%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Accelera Innovations and Privia Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Privia Health Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $38.09, indicating a potential upside of 47.75%. Given Privia Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Privia Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Privia Health Group $966.22 million 2.89 -$188.23 million ($2.04) -12.58

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Privia Health Group.

Risk & Volatility

Accelera Innovations has a beta of 5.42, suggesting that its stock price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Privia Health Group has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Accelera Innovations on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accelera Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

