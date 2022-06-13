Reviewing GlobeStar Therapeutics (GSTC) & The Competition

GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) is one of 942 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GlobeStar Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of GlobeStar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GlobeStar Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobeStar Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A GlobeStar Therapeutics Competitors 2548 12234 38374 605 2.69

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 131.54%. Given GlobeStar Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GlobeStar Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares GlobeStar Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -75,137.48% GlobeStar Therapeutics Competitors -3,136.96% -1,455.38% -9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GlobeStar Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A -$9.80 million -0.19 GlobeStar Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $250.59 million -2.39

GlobeStar Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than GlobeStar Therapeutics. GlobeStar Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

GlobeStar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobeStar Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GlobeStar Therapeutics peers beat GlobeStar Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Richland, Washington.

