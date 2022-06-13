Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) and Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) and Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Janux Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals 9.00% 8.29% 5.40% Janux Therapeutics -903.80% -11.81% -11.40%

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Janux Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals $277.13 million 4.82 $57.14 million $1.38 57.46 Janux Therapeutics $3.64 million 118.14 -$32.67 million ($1.53) -6.75

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Janux Therapeutics. Janux Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Janux Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Janux Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $180.83, suggesting a potential upside of 128.07%. Janux Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.82%. Given Janux Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Janux Therapeutics is more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Janux Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children. The company also offers Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; and Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; and Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression. In addition, it provides Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension. The company's partners and licenses programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of cancer, seizure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver and kidney disease, and other diseases. Further, it sells Captisol materials. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Janux Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. is also developing a Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and CD28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. In addition, its EGFR-TRACTr is designed to target EGFR in many cancer types with multiple approved monoclonal antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.