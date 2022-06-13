Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.37) -2.59 Marinus Pharmaceuticals $15.35 million 10.69 -$98.78 million ($2.47) -1.79

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marinus Pharmaceuticals. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marinus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -85.32% Marinus Pharmaceuticals -328.21% -145.46% -64.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $32.14, indicating a potential upside of 627.21%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings. The company's ZTALMY product candidate acts at synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, a target for its anti-seizure, antidepressant, and anxiolytic potential. It is developing ganaxolone for treating genetic epilepsy disorders, such as PCDH19-related epilepsy, tuberous sclerosis complex, depressive disorders, and Lennox-Gestaut Syndrome. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration agreement with Orion Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

