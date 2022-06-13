Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Update

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 296.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,291,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,653 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,710,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 989,557 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 497.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 694,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

