RH (NYSE:RH) Short Interest Update

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.20.

NYSE RH opened at $278.07 on Monday. RH has a 52 week low of $236.29 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.77.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,269 shares of company stock worth $150,123,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in RH by 31.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

