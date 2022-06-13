Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Up 70.3% in May

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNMBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($226.88) to €213.00 ($229.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. AlphaValue raised Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($231.18) to €240.00 ($258.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.80.
Shares of RNMBY traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.55. 24,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,439. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28.
About Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.
