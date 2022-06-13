Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €298.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €298.00 ($320.43) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 28th.

RHM traded down €4.90 ($5.27) during trading on Monday, reaching €203.00 ($218.28). 153,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.28 ($82.02) and a fifty-two week high of €222.60 ($239.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €201.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.34.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

